HERMISTON — The delivery route for breakfasts and lunches delivered by Mid Columbia Bus for students in the Hermiston School District has been updated.
Bus #1 will deliver to the following stops at the following times:
• 7:20 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.: Hilltop Manor (dirt lot on Punkin Center Road)
• 7:25 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.: Sagebrush Road and Joy Lane
• 7:30 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.: Cactus and Joy lanes
• 7:35 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.: Balboa Lane
• 7:45 a.m. and 11:25 a.m.: Punkin Center Trailer Park
• 7:55 a.m. and 11:35 a.m.: Vista Park
• 8:05 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.: Sandstone Middle School
• 8:25 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.: Aspen Apartments
• 8:30 a.m and 12:10 p.m.: Northeast Sixth Street and East Oregon Avenue
• 8:35 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.: Northeast Sixth Street and Autumn Avenue
• 8:40 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.: Dogwood Apartments
• 8:45 a.m. and 12:25 p.m.: 1005 N.W. Spruce Street
For more information, contact Maria Duron at 541-667-6036 or email maria.duron@hermiston.k12.or.us.
