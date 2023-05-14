I Love My City
Volunteers with the I Love My City event on May 1, 2021, help clear brush from a lot on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston. This spring’s event is Saturday, May 20, 2023, at multiple locations in town.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — Another I Love My City event is coming up this weekend in Hermiston.

People are invited to join the effort, as the community comes together to complete service projects all over town. It is Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to noon.

