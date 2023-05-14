Volunteers with the I Love My City event on May 1, 2021, help clear brush from a lot on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston. This spring’s event is Saturday, May 20, 2023, at multiple locations in town.
HERMISTON — Another I Love My City event is coming up this weekend in Hermiston.
People are invited to join the effort, as the community comes together to complete service projects all over town. It is Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to noon.
Opportunities to serve include several cleanup efforts, a car wash and laundry services — with several initial meet-up locations:
Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395;
Suds Yer Duds, 1875 N. First St.
Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
Funland Park, 735 N.W. Seventh St.
Riverfront Park, 500 S.W. 23rd St.
Hodge Park, 160 E. Highland Ave.
Avamere at Hermiston, 980 W. Highland Ave.
Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave.
The initiative started in fall 2016 when Zeal Church spearheaded the effort in response to recent tragic events in the community and nation. Pastor Terry Haight said the idea was to bring a little light into people’s lives.
Several churches and community groups have joined the cause over the years, which hosts various events several times a year.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear their red “I Love My City” T-shirts. For more information, to register or purchase a shirt, visit www.ilovehermiston.com. For questions, call 541-567-5831.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
