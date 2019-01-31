HERMISTON — All area women are invited to participate in a faith-based gathering with a goal of community building.
If: Hermiston 2019 is part of more than 7,000 gatherings that livestream the main event from Dallas, Texas. The local event is Friday, Feb. 8 from 4-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is coordinated by New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Dinner and a light breakfast are a part of the event. There will be a break for lunch for people to eat on their own. Light snacks and coffee will be available throughout the conference.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a Bible and wear comfortable clothing. In addition, smartphones can be used as part of the interactive conference through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
While the event is free, donations are welcome. For more information or to register, search Facebook for “If Local Hermiston” or via a link at www.newhopeon395.com. For questions, email if.hermiston@gmail.com.
