IRRIGON — After winding down from Christmas, what better way to treat yourself than breakfast at the Irrigon Multicultural Arts Center fundraiser?
The meal is Saturday, Dec. 28 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. The cost is $4.50 per person.
The Irrigon Multicultural Arts Center group is dedicated to preserving Irrigon’s 1921 school building and developing a regional art venue. For more information, call Peggy Price at 541-561-1737.
