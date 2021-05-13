PORTLAND — There’s still time to listen to an audio performance of “The Strange Case of Nick M.” by Drew Pisarra.
An original theater drama, it's about a man whose memory spans about 30 seconds. “Nick M.” offers a trippy audio journey into his fragmentary world. It features a cocky podcaster who accessed the psychotherapist’s tapes, which reveals how he tinkered with his patient’s mind. Listeners also will hear from Nick, his wife, who serves as primary caretaker, and their resentful daughter.
Through a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, it was released by Imago Theatre and KBOO Community Radio. Known for their highly visual performances, the theatre tackled the project as a way to reach audiences during the global pandemic.
The on-demand livestream is available for $10 through Sunday, May 16, via www.eventbrite.com. For questions, email imagotheatre@gmail.com. For more information about upcoming Imago Theatre performances, visit www.imagotheatre.com.
