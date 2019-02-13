For an opportunity to imbibe while helping raise money for student scholarships, the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation has just the event for you.
Featuring a number of the region’s craft beverages, cheeses and chocolates, Imbibe @Blue offers palate-pleasing tastings. The event is Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in the Student Union Building at BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The event is open to adults who are at least 21 years old. The “casual-dressy” tasting event features a Mardi Gras theme.
Advanced tickets are $25 and those purchased at the door are $30. Tickets include tastings, a special wine glass or pint glass, and hearty Cajun-inspired appetizers from Simply Catering. In addition, full glasses and bottles will be available for purchase at the event.
Vendors on hand will include:
Wineries: Scarlet Oak Barrels (Pendleton), Copper Belt Winery (Baker City) Sno Road Winery (Echo) and Don Carlo Vineyard, Blue Mountain Cider Company and Watermill Winery (all of Milton-Freewater).
Breweries: The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub (Pendleton) and Ordnance Brewing (Boardman).
Distilleries: Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery (Pendleton) and Glacier 45 Distillery (Baker City).
Cheese/Chocolate: Lavender Mercantile (Pendleton), Tillamook Creamery (Boardman) and Arrowhead Chocolates (Joseph).
“We are serving a King Cake as well to stay true to the Mardi Gras spirit,” said Margaret Gianotti, BMCC Foundation executive director.
Last year’s inaugural event, she said, drew approximately 130 people and raised about $3,200.
Advance tickets are available at Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave., the BMCC bookstore and by calling the BMCC Foundation at 541-278-5775.
For additional details, contact Casey White-Zollman, vice president of public relations, at 541-278-5839 or cwhitezollman@bluecc.edu.
