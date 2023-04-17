Jennifer Richardson.jpg

Jennifer Richardson, graphic design specialist for the InterMountain Education Service District, displays the award she received March 10, 2023, from the Oregon School Public Relations Association for redesigning the Milton-Freewater Unified School District logo.

 InterMountain Education Service District/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District recently announced one of its employees received an Award of Excellence from the Oregon School Public Relations Association.

IMESD graphic design specialist Jennifer Richardson received the award in March in the branding and image category.

