Jennifer Richardson, graphic design specialist for the InterMountain Education Service District, displays the award she received March 10, 2023, from the Oregon School Public Relations Association for redesigning the Milton-Freewater Unified School District logo.
InterMountain Education Service District/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District recently announced one of its employees received an Award of Excellence from the Oregon School Public Relations Association.
IMESD graphic design specialist Jennifer Richardson received the award in March in the branding and image category.
She won the honor for the redesign of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District logo.
"Richardson approached the redesign of the logo with a deep understanding of the importance of brand image and its impact on students, staff and the wider community," according to a press release from the education service district. "Through an extensive process of consultation and collaboration with district administrators and stakeholders, Richardson gained a clear understanding of the district's needs and goal to create a fresh, modern logo that reflects the district's values, vision and mission.
“Redesigning a logo is part of the entire rebranding process, which is a crucial part of a school district’s identity in the community. It was a great project to work on,” Richardson said.
Michele Madril, IMESD’s director of communication, said the community liked the new logo and Richardson received accolades from staff and students.
“Jennifer's attention to detail, commitment to high-quality work and ability to communicate effectively with the district was evident in the final product,” Madril said.
The OSPRA presented the award March 10 at its annual conference in Troutdale. OSPRA is a professional association representing schools, school districts, educational associations, consulting agencies and organizations and includes more than 65 school communication professionals in Oregon and southwest Washington.
