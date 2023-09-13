PENDLETON — Smiles, laughter and lots of rodeo fun will fill the Pendleton Round-Up Arena on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the annual Children’s Rodeo.

The InterMountain Education Service District and Pendleton Round-Up Association sponsor the event, which provides children with special needs ages 5 through 10 years the opportunity to be cowboys and cowgirls inside the famous rodeo location.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.