PENDLETON — Smiles, laughter and lots of rodeo fun will fill the Pendleton Round-Up Arena on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the annual Children’s Rodeo.
The InterMountain Education Service District and Pendleton Round-Up Association sponsor the event, which provides children with special needs ages 5 through 10 years the opportunity to be cowboys and cowgirls inside the famous rodeo location.
“Every year, there is nothing like seeing the excitement of our student participants and their families who get to experience this event," according to Linda Smith, Children’s Rodeo Director for IMESD. "We appreciate the support of Round-Up and all the volunteers who make the Children’s Rodeo possible."
About 50 children from across Eastern Oregon will participate this year. Students from IMESD’s component school districts in Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties are eligible to participate.
The rodeo participants will enjoy various activities that include riding a horse, a horse-drawn buggy ride, barrel racing on stick ponies, “steer” roping, riding a pretend bull, milking a mock cow, Native American drumming and more. Participants also will be able to enjoy the theme of the day, Tough Enough to Wear Pink. Each participant receives a T-shirt, cowboy hat, lariat, scarf and a photo with their cowboy/cowgirl volunteer.
Spectators are welcome at the Children’s Rodeo and admission is free, but people will need to pay for tickets to the regular Round-Up Rodeo later in the afternoon.
Dozens of volunteers, including professional and local cowboys and cowgirls, IMESD staff and community members work to make the Children’s Rodeo a success each year.
