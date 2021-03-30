HERMISTON — An experiential awareness event that helps raise money returns for the seventh year to help Domestic Violence Services.
“In Her Shoes” is Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to noon on the walking path at Good Shepherd Health Care System, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Online registration opened March 29 at www.dvs-or.org. The registration fee is $15, which includes a T-shirt. The first 20 people to sign up will receive a mystery goodie bag.
The activity helps provide insight as to what victims of domestic violence and sexual assault go through. Participants can learn about barriers they face and what kinds of decisions they would make in situations. Advocates will be on hand to talk to people.
Domestic Violence Services has served Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years. The nonprofit organization has shelters in Hermiston and Pendleton. Its mission is to provide help to all victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. In addition to the shelters, the agency maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161) and offers safety planning, peer groups, parenting classes and other support services.
For more information, call 541-567-0424, 541-276-3322 or visit www.dvs-or.org.
