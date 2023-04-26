David R. Doran stands at the lectern April 12, 2023, at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas, during the ceremony to promote him to brigadier general in the Arkansas National Guard. Doran is a 1992 graduate of Pendleton High School and a 1994 graduate of Blue Mountain Community College.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pendleton High School graduate David R. Doran has risen to the rank of brigadier general in the Arkansas National Guard.
Doran was promoted to the rank in a ceremony at the flag circle on April 12 at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He is assuming the duties of assistant director for aviation, information and intelligence at the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Virginia.
A 1992 graduate of Pendleton High School and a 1994 graduate of Blue Mountain Community College, Doran enlisted in the Army in 1991. He served in several Pendleton-based Army National Guard aviation units, including as commander of Detachment 1, Delta Company 113th Aviation Regiment, which deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2005-06.
Doran completed fellowships at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also served as the first executive officer to Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, as well as positions on the Joint Staff and as the 77th Aviation Brigade Commander.
Doran is the son of Dorene Doran of Pendleton and the late Daniel Doran. He lives in northern Virginia with his wife, Shauna, and four of their six children; two are away at school at the University of Maryland and the College of William and Mary.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
