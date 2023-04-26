Brig. Gen. David R. Doran.jpg

David R. Doran stands at the lectern April 12, 2023, at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas, during the ceremony to promote him to brigadier general in the Arkansas National Guard. Doran is a 1992 graduate of Pendleton High School and a 1994 graduate of Blue Mountain Community College.

 Arkansas National Guard/Contributed Photo

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pendleton High School graduate David R. Doran has risen to the rank of brigadier general in the Arkansas National Guard.

Doran was promoted to the rank in a ceremony at the flag circle on April 12 at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He is assuming the duties of assistant director for aviation, information and intelligence at the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Virginia.

