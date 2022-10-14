PENDLETON — Oregon Recovers is holding Eastern Oregon’s inaugural Walk for Recovery on Saturday in Pendleton.

“Families and individuals in Walk for Recovery T-shirts and masks will walk through downtown Pendleton,” according to a press release from Mike Marshall, Oregon Recovers executive director. At the event’s kickoff rally, participants will share personal stories of addiction and recovery and demand an end to Oregon’s escalating addiction crisis, with a special focus on Oregon’s deadly alcohol addiction crisis.

