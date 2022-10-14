PENDLETON — Oregon Recovers is holding Eastern Oregon’s inaugural Walk for Recovery on Saturday in Pendleton.
“Families and individuals in Walk for Recovery T-shirts and masks will walk through downtown Pendleton,” according to a press release from Mike Marshall, Oregon Recovers executive director. At the event’s kickoff rally, participants will share personal stories of addiction and recovery and demand an end to Oregon’s escalating addiction crisis, with a special focus on Oregon’s deadly alcohol addiction crisis.
Walk for Recovery begins at 10 a.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., and ends at noon.
The walk is part of a series of five walks across the state during National Recovery Month. This is Oregon Recovers’ first effort in Eastern Oregon and the goal is to move it to different Eastern Oregon cities each year.
According to the press release, the walks also will call on the governor and the Legislature to implement an emergency 12-step campaign to end Oregon’s escalating addiction crisis.
Oregon has the second-highest addiction rate in the country and ranks 50th in access to treatment, Oregon Recovers reported. In 2021, 2,153 Oregonians died of causes attributed to alcohol, according to the Oregon Health Authority — more than twice the number of people killed by methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl combined.
Before the pandemic, six Oregonians died each week from drug overdoses, while six died each day from alcohol-related causes.
