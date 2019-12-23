MISSION — The Nixyaawwii Booster Club is helping one of its own.
An Indian taco fundraiser is planned to help with expenses for James Mountainchief, who has been ill since mid-November. While Mountainchief is on the road to recovery, the booster club is hoping to lift his spirits and provide a little financial help.
An Indian taco meal will will be available for purchase for $9 beginning Friday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. during the Nixyaawwii Winter Classic. The food will be available until gone. The game schedule includes 2 p.m. Union vs Condon (girls), 3:30 p.m. Union vs Condon (boys), 5 p.m. Enterprise vs Nixyaawwii (girls) and 6:30 p.m. Enterprise vs Nixyaawwii (boys).
For more information, contact Casey Brown at 541-429-7368 or caseybrown@ctuir.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.