HERMISTON — Run, bounce, jump, dive and slide through Hermiston’s first Inflatable 5K Fun Run.
The event features inflatable obstacle courses, slip ‘n’ slides, agility nets and more. People are invited to conquer the inflatables with their family, friends and teammates while making epic memories.
Bouncin' Bins Inflatable 5k Fun Run & Color Wars is Saturday, July 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Butte Park, 1245 N.W. Seventh St., Hermiston. All ages are welcome.
To register, go to bit.ly/hermistonrecreation and click on “Special Events.” The cost for individuals is $25 each or teams of up to six people for $100. Children under 4 are free with a registered adult.
Also, volunteers are needed to help along the route. Those who give of their time can run the course for free. Sign-up to volunteer on the registration page.
If you still want to play after the race, there are bounce houses, laser tag, a dunk tank and more. The pay-for-play entertainment wristbands will be available for unlimited play for $20 each.
For more information, contact Hermiston Parks and Recreation at 541-667-5018 or parksandrec@hermiston.or.us.
