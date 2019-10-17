MILTON-FREEWATER — Ingle Chapel invites the public to its annual Soup & Pie Social/Fall Bazaar.
The event is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 85372 Highway 339 — the Old Milton-Freewater Highway. A lunch of soup, rolls, beverage and pie will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal costs $7 for adults, $5 for children or $15 for a family of four. A sweet roll or slice of pie and a drink is available for $3. The bazaar features lots of delicious baked goods, homemade craft items and more. Money raised from the event goes toward scholarships and other projects.
For more information, call Pat at 509-525-8055 or Pauline at 541-938-7000.
