MILTON-FREEWATER — The official installation service for Rev. Glenn Matlock is this weekend.
The public is invited to celebrate with Ingle Chapel. The event starts Sunday with a hymn sing at 10:15 a.m., followed by the regular service at 10:30 a.m. at 85372 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater. To get there, follow signs from Highway 11 and Stateline Road. After the service, a taco bar luncheon will be held in the church’s social hall.
For more information, call the church at 541-938-7002 or the moderator at 509-529-5965.
