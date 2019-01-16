HERMISTON — The Inland Northwest Musicians is accepting applications for participants in its 19th annual Young Artists Competition.
Instrumentalists and vocalists up to age 25 are invited to compete in four age divisions, including elementary, junior high/middle school, high school and young adult. Cash awards will be presented to division winners. Also, some participants will be invited to perform in concert with the Inland Northwest Orchestra in April.
The competition is Sunday, March 10 at Hermiston High School. The deadline to apply is Saturday, March 2.
For more information or for an application, visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com. For questions, contact Alice Massey at amassey@wtechlink.us or 541-379-5564.
