HERMISTON — The Inland Northwest Musicians are celebrating “20 Years of Moving Music.”
The nonprofit organization is hosting its 19th annual dinner and auction. With a theme of “We are Family,” the tables will depict different aspects of family — family dinners, family vacations, family homes, clan gatherings and more. The event is Sunday, April 28 at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The doors open for silent auction viewing at 5 p.m., and the dinner buffet starts at 5:45 p.m. Dinner reservations are $35 and need to be made by Monday April 22.
Those not eating dinner are invited to the live auction, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Items for the auction will be accepted through Friday, April 26. Also, tickets will be available for purchase for a block quilt that features music symbols and music fabrics. The drawing will be held June 16 during the INWM 20th anniversary concert.
For more information or to make dinner reservations, contact 541-289-4696, 541-561-2453 or inwm@machmedia.net. For more about the organization, visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.