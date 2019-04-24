The Inland Northwest Musicians upcoming fundraiser celebrates “20 Years of Moving Music.”
Its 19th annual dinner and auction is Sunday at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. While it’s too late to purchase dinner tickets, people are invited to attend the live auction (7:30 p.m.) free of charge. Also, people can buy tickets for a block quilt that features music-themed symbols and fabrics. The quilt drawing will be held June 16 during the INWM 20th anniversary concert.
For more information, contact 541-289-4696, 541-561-2453, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
