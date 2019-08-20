HERMISTON — Youths ages 10 and up are invited to learn how to play the violin.
The classes are offered through Hermiston Parks & Recreation in conjunction with the Inland Northwest Musicians. An ongoing year-round class, new sessions are available each month.
The classes are under the direction of R. Lee Friese, INWM music director and conductor, and Jacoby Merwin, an apprentice instructor. The sessions are Monday and Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The cost is $40 for Hermiston residents and $48 for non-residents.
For more information, call 541-667-5018, visit www.hermistonrecreation.com or stop by the recreation office at the Hermiston Community Center.
