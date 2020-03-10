UKIAH — Folk songs, liturgical and classical music in a wide range of choral styles are featured during a weekend performance by the Inland Northwest Musicians.
The INWM Chorale concert is Saturday at 4 p.m. in the gymnasium at Ukiah School, 201 Hill St. There is no admission charge, however, donations are accepted. A reception will follow the performance.
Featuring 40 voices from across the region, the program opens with the New Orleans-style of “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” and will close with a snappy rendition of “Do Lord.”
Chorale member Sue Friese said Tori Scott of Hermiston, a former member of Portland’s Concordia University choir, will sing the solo soprano feature from “Beautiful Savior” as a memorial to her alma mater — the private college recently announced that it’s closing at the conclusion of spring semester. Also, Friese said a new experience for the chorale will feature an interesting accompaniment using water glasses — often referred to as glass harp or musical glasses — while performing “Stars.” Phil Ruud of Pendleton will serve as INWM’s “glass technician and tuner,” which will be played by seven chorale members.
Led by music director and conductor R. Lee Friese of Athena, Inland Northwest Musicians was founded in 1999 with a commitment to provide live musical performances to rural audiences. For more information, contact 541-289-4696, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
