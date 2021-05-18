UMATILLA COUNTY — It’s been more than a year since the Inland Northwest Musicians have presented a concert. And R. Lee Friese, music director/conductor, is looking forward to the opportunity to perform.
“What we do with presenting music is it enhances and enriches people’s lives … something we can all use right now,” he said. “By the same token, we want to follow the guidelines.”
The Inland Northwest String Orchestra, which includes 18 musicians, has been tuning up its instruments for a pair of concerts this weekend. The ensemble will present “Spring String Orchestra” on Saturday, May 22, at the Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave., and on Sunday, May 23, at the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1401 S.W. Goodwin Place. Both concerts begin at 4 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are gladly accepted.
Friese said one of the organization’s ensembles was preparing for a May 2020 performance when Gov. Kate Brown’s stay home executive order was issued — forcing musicians to put away their instruments and rest their voices.
As the 2020 holiday season was approaching, the group’s spirits were raised with the possibility of finally presenting a concert. However, their hopes were dashed when an increase in COVID-19 cases resulted in a “two-week freeze,” which was immediately followed by restrictions on indoor gatherings continuing into the new year.
“We had four rehearsals, and then the county was declared ‘extreme risk’ so we were shut down,” Friese said. “So, here we are again.”
During the weekend performances, Friese said the musicians will be wearing masks. In addition, audience members are asked to observe safety protocols, including wearing masks. The sanctuaries at both venues, Friese said, allow for adequate spacing for social distancing with those living outside people’s immediate households.
The program includes “Suite for Strings” by John Rutter, which features a collection of four folk songs: “A-roving,” “I Have a Bonnet Trimmed with Blue,” “O Waly Waly” and “Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron.” Other pieces include “Brook Green Suite” by Gustav Holst, “Bases Loaded” by Carrie Lane Gruselle, “Blue-Fire Fiddler” by Soon Hee Newbold, “Shenandoah” arranged by Erik Morales, “Humoresque” by Antonin Dvorak, and “Folk Tune and Fiddle Dance” by Percy E. Fletcher.
“Our last live performance was in February 2020, so this is a very exciting and difficult reentry into the live performance world amid a pandemic,” said Karen Baxter, program manager.
Friese said while some of the organization’s membership maintained contact throughout the past year, many typically only connect as a concert nears. The board of directors, he said, sent periodic emails to provide updates for the musicians.
The nonprofit organization also was busy with fundraising efforts. In addition to applying for grants, Friese said they were able to access some programs designed to help organizations impacted by the global pandemic.
Baxter said they focused on diversifying their fundraising efforts. They utilized the creativity of members and donations from others to serve as vendors at area bazaars, including one held outdoors this past winter when the mercury dipped down to 25 degrees.
Friese said the public can provide financial support in several ways, including “attending a fundraising event or coming to a concert and sharing in the spirit of event and if they choose to make a donation, they can do that.”
Founded in 1999, Inland Northwest Musicians features several ensembles, including a full symphony orchestra, a chorale and a youth/preparatory orchestra. A classical music organization, they travel throughout the region to provide free music to rural audiences.
For more information, contact 541-289-4696, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com or www.facebook.com/InlandNorthwestMusicians.
