The Inland Northwest Musicians will warm up their 20th anniversary season with a winter concert.
Under the direction of R. Lee Friese, the Inland Northwest Orchestra will perform Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1401 S.W. Goodwin Place, Pendleton. There is no admission charge.
Violinist Alice Massey is the featured soloist during a performance of “Concerto No. 1 for Violin and Orchestra, Op 26” by Max Bruch. The Pendleton woman began studying violin as an 8-year-old in Fort Worth, Texas. In high school, Massey performed as principal second violinist with the Youth Orchestra of Greater Fort Worth, traveling with the group to participate in the National Youth Orchestra Festival in Washington, D.C., and the National Symphony Orchestra League convention in New Orleans.
Earning a bachelor’s degree in music from Walla Walla University, Massey taught music in Walla Walla-area schools before moving to Pendleton and transitioning to a career in human services-developmental disabilities. Working in the field for 31 years, Massey is the regional developmental disabilities manager for Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc.
During the past 40 years, she has performed as a section string player with the Yakima, Washington-Idaho, Grande Ronde and Mid-Columbia symphonies. Massey served as concertmaster for the Walla Walla Symphony and Oregon East Symphony before becoming a founding member of Inland Northwest Musicians in 1999. She currently serves as concertmaster, the orchestra’s music librarian and recording secretary for the Inland Northwest Musicians board of directors. Massey plays a Josef Klotz violin made in 1795.
The concert program also features Felix Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides Overture, Op 26,” aka “Fingal’s Cave,” and “Water Music Suite” by George Frideric Handel.
According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, Mendelssohn was known for his love of traveling, which provided inspiration for his works. The German composer often wrote letters, describing his travels in great detail.
“In order to make you understand how extraordinarily the Hebrides affected me, the following came into my mind there,” he wrote in August 1829 regarding the composition.
Salli Ketchersid, INWM publicity coordinator, said the piece is a standalone composition — “The Hebrides” doesn’t precede a play or opera — a form common for the Romantic period. It has been described as a “tone-poem.”
National Public Radio reported that Handel was commissioned to write the “Water Music Suite.” Lagging at the polls in 1717, political advisors of King George I of England encouraged him to throw a party. The piece’s concert premiere was staged on a barge on the River Thames.
Inland Northwest Musicians is committed to providing live musical performances to rural audiences. Although there’s no charge for performances, donations are appreciated.
The 20th anniversary season will crescendo with a reunion concert in June. The celebration will include a commissioned orchestral/choral piece.
For more information, contact inwm@machmedia.net, 541-289-4696 or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
