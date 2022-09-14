R. Lee Friese conducts a performance of the Inland Northwest Musicians on April 14, 2022, in Hermiston. The Oregon Arts Commission announced Sept. 8, 2022, that the Hermiston-based nonprofit was among the 106 arts organizations statewide to receive a Small Operating Grant of $2,261.
SALEM — Inland Northwest Musicians was among the 106 arts organizations across the state to receive a Small Operating Grant from the Oregon Arts Commission for fiscal year 2023. Each organization will receive $2,261.
Based in Hermiston, INWM was founded in 1999 by a group of instrumentalists and vocalists interested in forming a classical music organization. Led by R. Lee Friese, music director and conductor, the nonprofit organization features several ensembles, including a full symphony orchestra, a chorale and a youth/preparatory orchestra.
With musicians hailing from throughout the region, its mission is to provide free music to rural audiences. Spanning nearly two dozen years, its ensembles have performed more than 400 concerts in 50 communities across Eastern Oregon and southeastern Washington. While there is no admission charge to attend performances, Inland Northwest Musicians gladly accepts donations.
The grants are designed to provide support to arts organizations with budgets of under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations operating as a nonprofit for a minimum of two years that provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs.
“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission’s support of Oregon’s small but mighty arts providers,” Arts Commission Chair Jenny Green said in a press release. “These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and underserved regions of the state.”
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.