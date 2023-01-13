Trucare Pregnancy Clinic

Trucare Pregnancy Clinic registered nurse Leora Svatonsky, third from left, receives a donation from Johnny Otis, of the Blue Mountain Insurance Professionals, on Dec. 14, 2022, at the Hermiston facility. Also pictured are Phil Hamm, Trucare’s board chairman, far left, and Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran, far right.

 Phil Hamm/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — Trucare Pregnancy Clinic got a boost just before the end of the year as Johnny Otis, of the Blue Mountain Insurance Professionals, presented a $2,500 check to the organization.

A nonprofit mutual benefit organization, Blue Mountain Insurance Professionals was developed to give back to the communities in which they do business. In addition to making donations to area nonprofits and food pantries, it awards scholarships to local students attending college or trade school.

