Trucare Pregnancy Clinic registered nurse Leora Svatonsky, third from left, receives a donation from Johnny Otis, of the Blue Mountain Insurance Professionals, on Dec. 14, 2022, at the Hermiston facility. Also pictured are Phil Hamm, Trucare’s board chairman, far left, and Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran, far right.
HERMISTON — Trucare Pregnancy Clinic got a boost just before the end of the year as Johnny Otis, of the Blue Mountain Insurance Professionals, presented a $2,500 check to the organization.
A nonprofit mutual benefit organization, Blue Mountain Insurance Professionals was developed to give back to the communities in which they do business. In addition to making donations to area nonprofits and food pantries, it awards scholarships to local students attending college or trade school.
“Contributing to Trucare is just another example of the Blue Mountain Insurance Professionals giving to support an important organization within our community,” Phil Hamm, Trucare board chairman, said in a press release.
Based in Hermiston at 140 S.W. 11th St., Trucare provides free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and other support and referral services for women facing an unexpected pregnancy. In addition, the center offers parenting classes, a fatherhood program and prenatal support.
For questions, call 541-567-2393. Also, the Pregnancy Helpline is available 24 hours at 800-712-4357.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
