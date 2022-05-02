PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District and its component school districts announced in a news release the winners of the 2022 Crystal Apple Excellence in Education Awards.

School districts in Eastern Oregon are proceeding 44 Crystal Apples in early May to deserving education staff, according to the announcement.

Morrow County and Umatilla County school districts honor their educators Monday, May 9, with a ceremony at the Pendleton Convention Center.

The events include receptions, according to the press release, and the IMESD invites and winners’ families and friends and school district staff.

Each year, the InterMountain ESD partners with its school districts to recognize outstanding administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go above and beyond their regular duties. Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Winners are selected from these nominations by school district administration.

"Celebrating the hard work that school district employees do each and every day in our region is always exciting during the Crystal Apple Awards," IMESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said in the press release. "But it’s especially wonderful this year, since we can return to in-person award events."

Below is the list of the 2022 Crystal Apple Award winners.

2022 Crystal Apple Award Winners

InterMountain ESD

Brandi Audis, educational assistant, Early Intervention/Early Special Education Program

Rhonda Dockweiler, administrative assistant, Teaching & Learning Department

Rachael Olson, third and fourth grade teacher/special program liaison, Virtual Learning Academy

Jennifer Richardson, graphic design specialist, Communication & Print Solutions Department

Morrow County

Ione School District

Tracey Johnson, principal, Ione Elementary School

Stephanie McElligott, preschool/instructional aide, Ione School

Morrow County School District

Katie Burton, counselor, Sam Boardman Elementary School

Michelle Gale, special education assistant, A.C. Houghton Elementary School

Lori McCabe, head cook/assistant custodian, Heppner Jr./Sr. High School

Laura Winters, sixth grade teacher), Windy River Elementary

Umatilla County

Athena-Weston School District

Ashley Tompkins, agriculture science teacher, Weston-McEwen High School

Karen Webb, secretary/district kitchen supervisor, Athena Elementary/District Office

Echo School District

Anna Bench, classroom aide, Echo School District

Shana Schmidt, science teacher, Echo High School

Helix School District

Tim Kahl, language arts/social studies teacher, Helix School

Katie Zmuda, school cook, Helix School

Milton-Freewater Unified School District

Melissa Cunnington, choir/drama teacher, McLoughlin High School

Steffany Esser, social studies teacher, McLoughlin High School

Jennifer Kessler, lead cook, Gib Olinger Elementary School

Heather Vaughn, special education teacher, Gib Olinger Elementary School

Pendleton School District

Tammy Hillmick, paraprofessional, Sherwood Heights Elementary School

James McDonough, maintenance, Pendleton High School

Karen Smith, special education teacher, Sherwood Heights Elementary School

Fred Wolotira, math teacher, Sunridge Middle School

Pilot Rock School District

Lela Thieme, science/wellness teacher, Pilot Rock Jr./Sr. High School

Jacob Try, music teacher, Pilot Rock School District

Stanfield School District

Adam Lemmon, PE teacher, Stanfield Elementary School

Michelle Reeser, kindergarten teacher, Stanfield Elementary School

Ukiah School District

Thomas Conner, athletic director/basketball coach, Ukiah School

Umatilla School District

Danette Prindle, paraprofessional, McNary Heights Elementary School

Tim Young, fifth grade teacher, McNary Heights Elementary School

