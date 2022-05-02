PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District and its component school districts announced in a news release the winners of the 2022 Crystal Apple Excellence in Education Awards.
School districts in Eastern Oregon are proceeding 44 Crystal Apples in early May to deserving education staff, according to the announcement.
Morrow County and Umatilla County school districts honor their educators Monday, May 9, with a ceremony at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The events include receptions, according to the press release, and the IMESD invites and winners’ families and friends and school district staff.
Each year, the InterMountain ESD partners with its school districts to recognize outstanding administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go above and beyond their regular duties. Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Winners are selected from these nominations by school district administration.
"Celebrating the hard work that school district employees do each and every day in our region is always exciting during the Crystal Apple Awards," IMESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said in the press release. "But it’s especially wonderful this year, since we can return to in-person award events."
Below is the list of the 2022 Crystal Apple Award winners.
2022 Crystal Apple Award Winners
InterMountain ESD
Brandi Audis, educational assistant, Early Intervention/Early Special Education Program
Rhonda Dockweiler, administrative assistant, Teaching & Learning Department
Rachael Olson, third and fourth grade teacher/special program liaison, Virtual Learning Academy
Jennifer Richardson, graphic design specialist, Communication & Print Solutions Department
Morrow County
Ione School District
Tracey Johnson, principal, Ione Elementary School
Stephanie McElligott, preschool/instructional aide, Ione School
Morrow County School District
Katie Burton, counselor, Sam Boardman Elementary School
Michelle Gale, special education assistant, A.C. Houghton Elementary School
Lori McCabe, head cook/assistant custodian, Heppner Jr./Sr. High School
Laura Winters, sixth grade teacher), Windy River Elementary
Umatilla County
Athena-Weston School District
Ashley Tompkins, agriculture science teacher, Weston-McEwen High School
Karen Webb, secretary/district kitchen supervisor, Athena Elementary/District Office
Echo School District
Anna Bench, classroom aide, Echo School District
Shana Schmidt, science teacher, Echo High School
Helix School District
Tim Kahl, language arts/social studies teacher, Helix School
Katie Zmuda, school cook, Helix School
Milton-Freewater Unified School District
Melissa Cunnington, choir/drama teacher, McLoughlin High School
Steffany Esser, social studies teacher, McLoughlin High School
Jennifer Kessler, lead cook, Gib Olinger Elementary School
Heather Vaughn, special education teacher, Gib Olinger Elementary School
Pendleton School District
Tammy Hillmick, paraprofessional, Sherwood Heights Elementary School
James McDonough, maintenance, Pendleton High School
Karen Smith, special education teacher, Sherwood Heights Elementary School
Fred Wolotira, math teacher, Sunridge Middle School
Pilot Rock School District
Lela Thieme, science/wellness teacher, Pilot Rock Jr./Sr. High School
Jacob Try, music teacher, Pilot Rock School District
Stanfield School District
Adam Lemmon, PE teacher, Stanfield Elementary School
Michelle Reeser, kindergarten teacher, Stanfield Elementary School
Ukiah School District
Thomas Conner, athletic director/basketball coach, Ukiah School
Umatilla School District
Danette Prindle, paraprofessional, McNary Heights Elementary School
Tim Young, fifth grade teacher, McNary Heights Elementary School
