LA GRANDE — International students from Eastern Oregon University will offer a taste of their culture through food and entertainment.
In its 33rd year, the ISA International Dinner and Show is Saturday in the Gilbert Event Center on the university’s La Grande campus. The doors open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. and entertainment at 6 p.m.
General admission tickets are $12 or $10 for students. Tickets will be sold at the door or are available in advance at the EOU Bookstore or Multicultural Center, both located in EOU’s Hike Union Building.
Those in attendance will be treated to a journey around the world through cultural food and performances. Cultural components from six countries will be highlighted, including a professional Japanese taiko group, EOU’s African Drumming Ensemble, and dances from India, Cuba and the United States. Also, a performance that intertwines traditional Chinese dance with a calligraphy demonstration is featured.
For more information, contact Mika Morton at 541-962-3406 or mnmorton@eou.edu.
