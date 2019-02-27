STEVENSON, Wash. — A masquerade ball and silent auction will help raise money for the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum.
In its 27th year, the event is Saturday, March 9 from 4-9 p.m. at the museum, located at 990 S.W. Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson, Washington. Tickets are $50 if purchased by March 5, then they are $60. The event includes a catered meal from Skamania Lodge, music by Mark J. & Too Much Band and a no-host bar. People are encouraged to dress up for the masquerade theme.
More than 200 items are expected in the auction, including everything from jewelry and fine art to overnight stays and local products.
For more information call 509-427-8211, 1-800-991-2338 or visit www.columbiagorge.org.
