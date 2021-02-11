SALEM — Inland Northwest Musicians, based in Hermiston, was among 97 statewide arts organizations to receive Oregon Arts Commission Small Operating Grants for fiscal year 2021. Small grants often make a large difference in ensuring arts access for Oregonians, especially in rural areas.
Awarded to arts organizations in virtually every region of the state, Small Operating Grants are designed to provide support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations who have operated as an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit for two years or more and provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs. Each organization received $1,159.
For more information about the Small Operating Grant Program, contact Liora Sponko at 971-345-1641 or via email at liora.sponko@oregon.gov.
