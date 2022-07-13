IONE — Four Ione High School alumni have been named recipients of the 2022-23 Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarship. They are Zoey Gilbert, who received $3,500, and Faviola Juarez, Kayla Rodriguez and Thomas Rudolf, who each were awarded $500.
Gilbert is a sophomore at Blue Mountain Community College and is studying nuclear and industrial radiologic technologies. Juarez is studying dental hygiene at Mt. Hood Community College; Rodriguez is studying nursing at Gonzaga University in Spokane; and Rudolf is a communications major at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls.
The Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarship fund has awarded scholarships to Ione High School alumni yearly since 1997. The scholarship is open to all college undergraduates, with a preference for students in their sophomore year and above.
The fund was established in McElligott’s memory after losing her battle with cancer. Maryan McElligott was an energetic community volunteer recognized in 1992 as the Morrow County woman of the year. She placed a high value on community involvement and volunteered in the American Legion Auxiliary Ione Post 95, in the schools and was a 20-year 4-H leader.
The scholarship committee includes Ione residents Monica Swanson, Linda LaRue and Anne Morter, as well as Matthew McElligott of North Powder and Vince McElligott of Houston, two of McElligott’s sons. Scholarships are awarded to students who share and demonstrate McElligott’s values but may lack the financial resources needed to pursue a college education.
The L.J. McElligott family initially set up the endowment fund in 1994, and the Oregon Community Foundation administers it. Applicants may reapply yearly if they meet eligibility requirements. All Ione Community Charter School graduates are encouraged to apply. Applications are available via www.oregonstudentaid.gov.
