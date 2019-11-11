IRRIGON — The Irrigon Chamber of Commerce is amid some exciting transitions.
In addition to looking for a new place for its visitor’s center, the group is still seeking a director. Chamber member Phyllis Danielson said the 20-hour monthly position is perfect for a retired person, a stay-at-home mom who wants to stay connected, or others who have some time they would like to devote to the community.
The chamber’s upcoming luncheon is Wednesday at noon at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. The cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. For more information, contact irrigonchamber@irrigonchamber.com.
