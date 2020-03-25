IRRIGON — The Irrigon Chamber of Commerce is postponing its annual citizen recognition event.
The new date for “Time to Shine,” which had been scheduled for April 17, will be announced at a later date. In addition, the chamber has canceled its April board meeting and April luncheon.
The annual recognition banquet presents awards, including to an outstanding citizen, employee, youth, volunteer, educator and a business of the year. For more information, email irrigonchamber@irrigonchamber.com, visit www.irrigonchamber.net or search Facebook.
