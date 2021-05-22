IRRIGON — People are invited in a cleanup project sponsored by the Family Worship Center in Irrigion.
The congregation reaches out to help the community during fall and spring Adopt-A-Highway cleanup efforts. The upcoming project is Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who would like to help should be 16 or older.
For more information, call 541-922-3054, visit www.irrigonfwc.org/our-ministries or search Facebook for “Family Worship Center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.