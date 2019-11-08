IRRIGON — Morrow County veterans and their families are invited to a dinner hosted by the Girl Scouts of Irrigon. The free meal will be served Monday beginning at 5 p.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia St.
The Girl Scouts also are seeking the addresses of Morrow County veterans, as they would like to send personal invitations. For more information, contact Leah at 541-571-4455.
