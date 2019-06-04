IRRIGON — The Irrigon Farmers’ Market is now open for the season.
The market is each Saturday from 6-9 p.m. on the lawn located west of the library, 490 N.E. Main St. It will be open weekly through Labor Day weekend.
The market welcomes vendors selling fresh agricultural products and occasional home-crafted products. People are encouraged to help support the effort and come out and visit with your neighbors.
For more information, contact city manager Aaron Palmquist at 541-922-3047 or manager@ci.irrigon.or.us. Also, for a vendor application, search www.ci.irrigon.or.us. There is no vendor fee.
