IRRIGON — A variety of vendor booths are featured during the Friends of the Irrigon Library Spring Bazaar.
People will find everything from artwork, baked goods and candles to jewelry, crafts, home business products and more. The event is Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Irrigon Public Library meeting room, 490 N.E. Main St.
For more information, call 541-720-3940 or search Facebook.
