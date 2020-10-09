IRRIGON — A socially distanced trunk-or-treat event will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. on Northeast Main Avenue in Irrigon.
Sponsored by the city of Irrigon, residents can sign up to park their car along the street between the post office and A.C. Houghton Elementary School and provide candy to families as a COVID-19-safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.
People wishing to provide treats must sign up at city hall, and all treats must be wrapped.
For more information, call Irrigon City Manager Aaron Palmquist at 541-922-3047 or email manager@ci.irrigon.or.us.
