IRRIGON — Irrigon is getting ready to rock the river with a variety of music as it hosts Music in the Park.
Although past years have featured alternating weeks between Irrigon and Boardman, the 2021 summer concert series is only being hosted at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 N.E. Eighth St. This year’s lineup includes:
• Monday, June 28: Estilo Diferente, a Latino band.
• Monday, July 12: J.D. Kindle, a Pendleton musician who will perform country and jazz.
• Monday, July 26: Cruise Control, an oldies rock and roll band from the Tri-Cities.
• Monday, Aug. 9: Cale Moon, a Nashville recording artist who hails from Benton City, Washington.
The music starts at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. In addition, those attending are welcome to bring a picnic and beverages to enjoy while listening to the music.
Sponsored by the North Morrow Community Foundation and funded by the Morrow County Unified Recreation District, there is no admission charge for the concert series. For questions, call Donna at 541-922-3197.
