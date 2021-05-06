IRRIGON — There’s still time to register as a vendor for the Irrigon Spring Bazaar.
The event is Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Irrigon Plaza, next door to city hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave. Setup time is 8 a.m. Vendors must supply their own table, chairs and a canopy, if desired. They will be provided space for a 10-foot table. The cost is $10.
The vendor application is available at www.ci.irrigon.or.us. It must be returned by Wednesday, May 12. For questions, contact manager@ci.irrigon.or.us or 541-922-3047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.