HERMISTON — Student-athletes at Hermiston High School and Sandstone and Armand Larive middle schools who plan to participate in sports can receive low-cost physicals. They are available Thursday, Aug. 12, at the high school, 600 S. First St. The schedule is:
• 9-10:30 a.m., seventh and eighth grade.
• 10:30 to noon, ninth and 10th grade.
• 1-2:30 p.m., 11th and 12th grade.
• 2:30-4 p.m., all student-athletes.
The cost is $20. To find out if your student-athlete needs an updated physical examination this year, call the athletics secretary at 541-667-6115. For more information, visit www.hermiston.k12.or.us/apps/events.
