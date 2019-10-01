MILTON-FREEWATER — The Muddy Frogs Square Dance Club invites people to kick up their heels during free square dance lessons.
The introductory opportunity includes lessons on Oct. 6, 13 and 27 from 2-4 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth St. The lessons are sequential with new movements introduced and previously taught movements being reviewed. There is no lesson on Sunday, Oct. 20 as the group is hosting a regular dance.
Merri Anne Huber of the dance club said square dancing is a great social activity. In addition, she said it provides low-impact exercise and is good for the body, mind and soul.
After the introductory sessions, the cost is $3 per lesson. Scholarships are available. For more information, contact Huber at merrianneh@charter.net or 541-861-9055.
