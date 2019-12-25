UMATILLA COUNTY — A Roaring Twenties theme will be making a flap at several area New Year’s Eve celebrations. The decade will come to a close Tuesday, Dec. 31, and many area establishments are looking forward to helping people party the night away as they usher in 2020.
PENDLETON
The Bootlegger’s Ball kicks things off from 5-10 p.m. at Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave. The evening features Prohibition-style cocktails and a special New Year’s Eve menu.
The event also includes live music with Equinox Quartet, photo booths, bootlegger cars on display and more. For more information, call 541-276-0070 or search Facebook.
Also, Pendleton-based band James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys will help people ring in the new year at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St. The all-ages event starts at 9 p.m. For questions, call 541-276-1350.
And, for a chance to dance to The Aphrodisiacs, a ’70s disco band, head to the Rivers Event Center at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216 at Mission, the party gets underway at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.wildhorseresort.com
HERMISTON
The Union Club and Midway Bar & Grill are highlighting Roaring Twenties themes. Both gatherings get started at 9 p.m., and there’s no cover charge.
The Midway, located at 1750 N. First St., will offer food and drink specials all night long. Revelers are encouraged to don pearls, pinstripes and feather boas.
People are invited to kick up their heels with dancing as well as live entertainment featuring Jamie Nasario & Luke Basile at the Union Club, 201 E. Main St. Also, other musicians will be taking the stage during the evening. Bring an appetite, as food specials will be available.
For those who prefer to rock in the new year, head to The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill. The Hermiston watering hole will offer up a pair of live bands beginning at 8 p.m. The Pheasant is located at 149 E. Main St.
Bands taking the stage include School bOI, which features the sounds of AC/DC. The tribute band presents the music of both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras. And Wicked Mary is a guitar-based rock 'n' roll cover band, playing tunes from the 1970s to present. There is no cover charge.
And for a real blast, be sure to head to Hermiston’s Festival Street (180 N.E. Second St.) just before midnight. Free on-street viewing will be available for fireworks and a watermelon explosion. For more information, call 541-667-5018.
PILOT ROCK
As of Christmas Eve, a handful of tickets were still available for a New Year's Eve Murder Mystery Dinner at the Schoolhouse Village. “Murder at the Juice Joint” features a Prohibition-era whodunit. The event is Tuesday, Dec. 31, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. at 241 S.W. Fourth St.
The cost is $40 per person or $70 for a couple. The evening includes a prime rib dinner and dessert by Pendleton Catering Company, LLC — and a side of murder and mayhem.
For more information or to make reservations, call 541-975-4845 or 541-970-4622.
