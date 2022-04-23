ARLINGTON — The Arlington Jackpot Rodeo is wrangling in food and fun as it prepares for its 74th year.
The event gets rolling Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. with a parade in downtown Arlington. Rodeo action begins at 12:30 p.m. on both Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Rodeo tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and under. Two-day pass prices are $9 and $6, respectively.
Arena action features traditional rodeo events, including bull riding and ranch bronc riding. Money will be added each day, except for specialty events. The Arlington Saddle Club will present a $500 gas card to the all-around cowboy or cowgirl.
Among the specialty events is the fan-favorite mutton bustin’, as well as junior and pee wee barrel racing, buddy barrels and mini bulls.
For those with an appetite, the cook shack will be open and serving food both days. And for a chance to kick up your heels, a cowboy dance is Saturday evening, 8 p.m. to midnight at the River’s Edge Deli, in the Gronquist Building, 11650 Railroad Ave. Also, a cowboy breakfast will be available Sunday, 7-10 a.m. at the Arlington Masonic Lodge, 50 Shane Drive.
The Queen’s Luncheon immediately follows the parade at the Arlington Fire Department Hall, 1500 Railroad Ave. Serving as the 2022 Arlington Saddle Club queen is Leilani Weiser of Arlington.
The 15-year-old daughter of Jimbo and Tina Weiser, she has grown up around the Arlington Rodeo, both as a competitor and assisting where needed. For her appearances throughout Oregon and Washington, she will ride Dekker, her 20-year-old gelding.
Weiser comes from a rich history of professional rodeo competitors, including her father, Jimbo, and her brother, Ethan. She also has an older sister, Marley. A freshman at Arlington Charter High School, Weiser participates in volleyball, basketball, choir and student council. Also, she has competed in dance, 4-H, rodeo and is an active member of her church.
The Arlington Saddle Club officers include Melody Tucker, president; Jim Rucker, vice president; Jodie Gentry, secretary; Sarah Rucker, treasurer; and Shania Drinkwine, queen advisor. For more information, call 256-438-0572.
