PENDLETON — A casual and fun atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop for strumming some tunes.
Musicians of all experience levels are invited to grab their guitars, bongos, banjos, mandolins or whatever they have and join in the jam session. Blues, rock, folk, county, pop and more will fill the air as participants experiment with sound.
Jam Night is Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. There is no fee for the free drop-in event. Another Jam Night is scheduled for March 5.
For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
