PENDLETON — For the first time in four years, Pendleton is hosting a group of Japanese students as part of an exchange program with Pendleton's sister city in Japan, Minamisoma.
The six students and their chaperone arrived Tuesday, Aug. 8. They are reciprocating the visit Pendleton students and chaperones made in July to Minamisoma.
For most of the Japanese students, coming to Pendleton is their first venture abroad, and although their trip is just beginning, they have found things they already love about the Round-Up City.
The students on Aug. 10 visited Pendleton City Hall, where they sampled a Thanksgiving feast, before heading over to the home of Alesha and Jason Walker — whose daughter, Taybree Walker, 17, was one of the PHS students who visited Minaminsoma — for an early Halloween celebration where they made cookies, carved pumpkins and tried on costumes.
"I am enjoying it very much, America is wonderful because I get to speak and practice my English, and I really like English," student Miku Nakahara said. "I am happy to meet with native English speakers. I've been studying English for 10 years."
Nakahara said her journey with English learning began early, and in middle school she developed a strong grasp on verbs, which she said she enjoys, and later developed a more complete vocabulary in high school.
This trip, she said, was her first real chance to test out her studies and see how her language skills would fare.
"Everything is so much bigger here though" Nakahara said. "Everything in Japan is much smaller, it's surprising. The food is like that too. I've found some things I like since I came though, so I really like it here."
For Mizuki Umeda, another of the students, coming to America is a dream come true. To capture the experience, he's filming a documentary about his trip for his YouTube channel.
"I really like America," Mizuki said. "It's hard to be far from family, but it's so cool here. I am filming every day so that I can edit together a documentary about our trip when I get home and share it with my family."
Mizuki said he particularly loved Halloween, and as the Walker's presented boxes full of costumes for the students to try on, Mizuki was the first to grab a costume and strike a pose in front of a green screen.
"The trip has been great, but we're still dealing with jet lag," said Yukari Tadano, the students' chaperon who works at the multicultural center in Minamisoma. "It reminds me of my exchange year in the states. It's amazing."
Despite the jet lag, the students are doing great, Yukari said, especially considering many of them have never left Japan before.
"I loved doing Thanksgiving, it's one of my favorite parts of American culture," Yukari said. "I love the mashed potatoes, and sometimes Thanksgiving falls on my birthday, so I love it."
For Karen Taylor, the afternoon's day host who also is full-time hosting one of the students, the experience of having student Toshinori Mikamori stay with her and her family was an invaluable experience.
"He plays in a rock band, so we borrowed an electric guitar and an amp from a friend so he could play for us and keep practicing," Taylor said. "I've hosted exchange students before, we don't have any particular connection to Japan but thought this would be a great opportunity. Now I'm definitely interested in visiting."
Throughout the next week, the students will be traveling around Pendleton and Umatilla County, experiencing farm tours, lake trips and a visit to the Round-Up arena, culminating in a final day in Portland before returning Aug. 21 to Tokyo.
