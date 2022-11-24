PENDLETON — The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses is excited to show off the fruits of its labor after a complete remodel of its approximately 4,000-square-foot facility in Pendleton. Initially slated to start in 2020, the project was put on hold because of the global pandemic.
“It was totally gutted,” said Jim Westin, a public communication representative, who also serves as an elder in the Hermiston congregation. “It was a total renovation.”
The project began with demolition on Jan. 4 and was completed May 28, Westin said. In addition to an entirely new interior, he said the parking lot was redone and an attached apartment utilized by traveling overseers was remodeled.
The public is invited to an open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to noon at 601 S.W. Runnion Ave., Pendleton. In addition to brief tours and a slideshow regarding the work, volunteers will be available to answer questions about the building or about Jehovah’s Witnesses. Also, light refreshments will be served.
While Westin declined to disclose the total cost of the project, the labor was provided entirely by skilled and unskilled volunteers. While most were from the local area, volunteers came from across the Pacific Northwest to help with the project. The local congregation, he said, provided housing and meals for volunteers from out of the area.
“We have construction groups operating all over the world who volunteer full-time and complete a project about every 3-4 months,” Westin said. “In addition, skilled laborers in all fields are brought in for their phase of the work and use and train local volunteers at each build or remodel.”
Among the volunteers was the Sorensen family of Pilot Rock, including 19-year-old Daryn, who took a leave of absence from her regular job. Sorensen volunteered full-time for several months, lending a hand in everything from demolition duties to landscaping work.
“At first, I really didn't know how much I would be used because I’m young and don't have much experience,” she said. “But everyone was so patient, and I had a great time.”
Because of the pandemic shutdown, Westin said the Jehovah's Witnesses didn’t resume in-person meetings until April 1. With the renovation project still in process, he said the Pendleton congregation met for a number of weeks this past spring in Hermiston, scheduling its meetings around the local congregation’s.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
