BOARDMAN — For a fun time with friends, including laughter, skill and a little luck, head to Ordnance Brewing for a Jenga tournament to benefit the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter.
Jenga Madness for PAWS is Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman. The cost is $3 per team — money raised will help support PAWS in providing services and community outreach.
For more information about the event, call 541-314-8720. For more about PAWS, call 541-276-0181 or search Facebook.
