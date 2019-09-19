HERMISTON — An evening of music is featured during an upcoming concert at the Hermiston United Methodist Church.
John Nilsen, who was born in Seattle, moved with his family a few years later to Portland. He began studying classical piano at age 6, and later picked up the guitar. The award-winning musician founded the Magic Wing recording label in 1987.
Nilsen will perform Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken.
A graduate of Southern Oregon College (Southern Oregon University), the school recognized Nilsen in 1995 with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for his outstanding achievements and leadership in the field of performing arts. He continues to perform about 250 times a year — both internationally as a pianist and as the John Nilsen Trio. In addition, he gives back to the community by teaching songwriting residencies and speaking to students across the country.
For more information, contact Patty Nance at herfumc@outlook.com or 541-561-3314. For more about Nilsen, visit www.magicwing.com.
