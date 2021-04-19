JOSEPH — On April 15 at 6:30 p.m., the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture began its capital campaign fundraising event in hopes of reaching $50,000 to purchase and renovate the center. By 7:30 p.m., the center had raised just over $80,000, with most of the donations coming from Wallowa County residents.
Combined with the match incentive offered by M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the evening’s total ended up exceeding $135,000, allowing the Josephy Center to realize its long-awaited goal of being able to purchase and renovate the building.
“We are beside ourselves with excitement,” said Executive Director Cheryl Coughlan. “The dream of becoming a permanent home for arts and culture in Wallowa County is now a reality. I almost have to pinch myself to believe it!”
The Key to Our Future fundraising event, hosted by special guest Andy Lindberg, was upbeat and fast paced with heart-warming moments including youth testimonials, dedications made in memory of loved ones, and a video reminding viewers that art is everywhere in Wallowa County — if you look for it.
The “Art is Everywhere” video can be viewed at www.josephy.org/capital-fundraiser.
“I challenge anyone who lives in this beautiful place to watch that video and not feel as if you’re going to burst with pride,” said board president Jeff Costello.
Prizes sponsored by local businesses helped incentivize giving throughout the event, including a Terminal Gravity growler every month for a full year and $300 worth of pizza cards from M.Crow.
“This fundraiser was undoubtedly a success,” said Development Director Kellee Sheeh, “but there’s a lot of work ahead. Buying the building for the county means that we are all responsible for shaping how it grows. We need feedback from residents about what kinds of programs they want or want more of. That feedback will help determine the design of the building when we renovate and expand in Phase II.”
“Even though we received grant funding,” said Coughlan, “it’s the people of Wallowa County who came through for us in the end. They showed up and generously gave their hard-earned dollars. Now we can all reap the benefit for years to come.”
