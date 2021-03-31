JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts in Culture in Joseph opens The Wallowa Valley Youth Arts Festival on Saturday, April 10, from 12-5 p.m. The exhibit will run through April 17.
“The Youth Arts Festival is a great way to celebrate Wallowa Valley students’ artwork, and we want to show off all the talents in the safest way possible. Last year, we had to cancel the event due to COVID-19 Closure, but with caution, I think we can make the event fun,” said Executive Director Cheryl Coughlan in a press release.
Pamela Beach, Josephy Center art instructor shared, “Kiddos are really excited to have the Youth Arts Festival back so they can show off their works and see what others are creating and what kid doesn’t love getting a ribbon ... it’s a long time coming and I’m thrilled to see what kids have been creating.”
With COVID-19 restrictions, the gallery will be limited to 30 visitors and all visitors must wear masks while in the building. The center will give out Art Bags to visitors, and awards will be presented to the artists and their artwork. Refreshments and snacks will be available to visitors.
The Youth Arts Festival has always been under the umbrella of the Wallowa Valley Arts Council. In fall of 2019, the Arts Council merged with the Josephy Center, and this year’s festival will be the Josephy Center’s first official festival.
“We are so honored to take over this program, we want to make this a special annual event where the community can come together and celebrate the talented art students we have in this county,” said Megan Wolfe, program coordinator at the Josephy Center.
The event is co-sponsored by Building Healthy Families. Other sponsors include the Soroptimist of Wallowa County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.