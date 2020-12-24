JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph, will present a new exhibit, "Who’s Your Buddy?", opening Jan. 6, 2021. The theme celebrates the relationship between humans and their special animal companions through art.
Artists submitted works that range from special portraits of their special buddy through a variety of mediums: photography, painting, clay and wood. This exhibit features 32 local and out-of-town artists including Ellen Morris Bishop, Jennifer Hawkins-Connolly, Ed Pitts and Aimee Jungmann, and 11 student artists from the Joseph Charter School: Claire Webb, Abigail Dundas, Mary Hellinger, Marley Hutchins, Kallie Michaelson, Rylee Meyers and Myka Rowden and more. Art varies from photographs, painting and drawing, ceramics, and writing.
Due to COVID-19, the center will not have a reception but will have a Brown Bag (date to be announced), a People’s Choice award (in-person and online) and a virtual slide show on the center's website, www.josephy.org. Visitors can enjoy the show in-person but masks are required.
In a press release, Curator René Fleming remarked, “I really wanted to highlight the special companions in our lives through an art exhibit at the Josephy Center. Whether it’s a horse, a cat, a hamster or a dog … these animals provide a connection that enriches our lives, no matter what age we are.”
Those wishing to view the exhibit can visit the Josephy Center or view the exhibit online at www.josephy.org, starting Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 22. Center hours are 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, or call 541-432-0505 for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.